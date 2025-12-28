The trilateral work plan for military cooperation between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, as well as the bilateral work plans between the IDF and the Hellenic Armed Forces and between the IDF and the Cypriot National Guard for 2026, were signed last week in Cyprus, the IDF reported Sunday.

The Israeli delegation, led by Head of the IDF International Cooperation Division, BG Amit Adler, met in Nicosia with their Greek and Cypriot counterparts as part of the annual joint meeting between the militaries of Israel, Greece, and Cyprus.

The plans include, among other things, joint exercises and training, working groups across a range of fields, and strategic military dialogue on issues of shared interest.

Following the signing, the IDF stated, "The signing of these plans represents another step in deepening military cooperation between the countries and contributes to strengthening stability, security, and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean region."