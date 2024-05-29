Terrorists from the military wing of Hamas from the Tulkarm refugee camp continue to shoot at the nearby village of Bat Hefer, located less than twenty kilometers east of Netanya.

On Wednesday morning three terrorists opened intense fire at houses in the village and caused damage to property. The attack ended without casualties.

The terrorists drove by car to the hill adjacent to the village, wearing green ribbons on their heads, like the Nukhba terrorists in the October 7th massacre.

Chairman of the New Hope party, MK Gideon Sa'ar, commented: "The shooting from Jenin towards the Gilboa and from Tul Kerem towards Bat Hefer is intolerable and requires immediate and effective response. It’s time for the failing war cabinet to wake up already!"

Recently, the residents reported shootings and attempted intrusions by Arabs in the surrounding area. On Monday in the morning, nearly twenty Arabs tried to cross the separation fence using ropes – eleven of them succeeded.

After identifying the crossing, the military forces arrested 19 Arabs who were without weapons or other dangerous items. The army stated that there is no fear of a security incident, and the issue is under investigation.

On the same day the military wing of Hamas published a recording of terrorists from the Tulkarem camp firing at Bat Hefer, but no casualties were reported.