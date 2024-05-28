In light of the ongoing war with Gaza, the Defense Ministry is tripling the budget allocated to organizations which aid IDF soldiers who suffer post-traumatic symptoms following their military service.

According to estimates by the Rehabilitation Department, around 8,000 of the injured soldiers who will be absorbed by the year's end are likely to suffer various mental ailments, including anxiety, depression, post-trauma, difficulty adjusting, and communication difficulties.

The Defense Ministry's 2024 budget for the matter is six million NIS, and the expanded budget is intended to expand the treatment that both enlisted and reservist soldiers can access, and reduce the mental health issues caused by the war.

The treatments, carried out by various organizations, are conducted in group or individual settings and are provided by professional therapists to those who are not in the process of becoming recognized as disabled veterans under the existing guidelines.

In December 2022, figures from the Rehabilitation Department showed that of 700,000 service requests in the fields of medicine, welfare, rehabilitation and employment, there were 138,968 hours of mental health care for disabled IDF soldiers and their families, as well as 134,688 hours of alternative care.

Over 4,200 applications for recognition were submitted and, an increase of about 30% compared to 2021. 1,400 of the applications are for PTSD.