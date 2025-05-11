The lawyer representing a combat veteran who mistakenly shot and seriously injured his neighbor says the incident was a tragic outbreak of post-trauma linked to the soldier's service in Gaza and on the northern border. In an emotional interview, Attorney Baruch Geda spoke about his client's condition and the extraordinary gesture of forgiveness from the victim.

The incident occurred when the veteran, after an evening at home with his sister-in-law and the friend who would become the victim, suddenly awoke in a panic, shouting "Terrorists, terrorists" and opened fire, hitting the woman.

According to Geda, the man had previously served over 300 days in active combat zones, including immediately following the October 7th massacre, where he witnessed "horrifying sights of corpses and wounded comrades."

"The entire event," Geda emphasized, "is actually an outbreak of PTSD. This is a combat engineer who served the country loyally and is now deeply traumatized. He had plans to seek help but feared being labeled unfit for future service."

The victim has reportedly asked the prosecution not to press charges, instead calling for the shooter to receive psychological treatment. “I naturally have no contact with the complainant,” Geda stated, “but like many, I heard she has responded with remarkable grace and forgiveness.”

Despite the victim’s appeal, Geda notes that under the Crime Victims’ Rights Law, her wishes do not hold legal veto power over whether charges are filed. "The prosecution represents the public interest," he explained. "Her position may influence the nature of the charges, but it cannot prevent legal proceedings altogether."

Currently, the case is still under investigation, and a psychiatric evaluation has been ordered to assess the suspect’s mental state at the time of the shooting. "We are waiting for the district psychiatrist's opinion before we determine our next legal steps," said Geda.

The case underscores the growing concern around untreated PTSD among Israeli combat veterans and calls attention to the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support. “While we live our routine lives,” Geda concluded, “there are soldiers among us carrying deep emotional scars.”