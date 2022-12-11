The State of Israel today (Sunday) marks the National Day of Appreciation for Those Wounded in Israel's Wars and in Terrorist Attacks.

This is the second year that the day of recognition is marked by the "Nefesh Achat" (one sould) reform, which is designed to improve the treatment of disabled IDF soldiers and veterans, with an emphasis on those dealing with PTSD.

According to the figures of the Rehabilitation Division, during the past year the division handled about 700,000 service requests in the fields of medicine, welfare, rehabilitation and employment, there were 138,968 hours of mental health care for disabled IDF soldiers and their families, as well as 134,688 hours of alternative care.

Over 4,200 applications for recognition were submitted and, an increase of about 30% compared to 2021. 1,400 of the applications are for PTSD.

The Rehabilitation Division has finished processing more than 5,700 applications for recognition, an increase of 50% over 2021.

In the past year, about 1,200 IDF veterans were recognized as disabled based on their dealing with PTSD, representing a 50% increase compared to the same period last year.

About 11,000 medical committees were held this year, about 2,000 of them in rehabilitation hospitals.