Former police officer sets himself aflame

A former police officer who was injured during his time in service and who suffers PTSD set himself aflame Friday morning outside the Jerusalem-area home of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department head.

According to reports, the police officer suffered burns on all parts of his body and was evacuated in serious but stable condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams called to the scene provided him with initial medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital with serious burns on 100% of his body.

Information provided by the authorities indicates that the man was involved in extensive bureaucratic processes with the Rehabilitation Department, and was previously recognized by the Department as disabled.

Israel Police and medical teams are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.