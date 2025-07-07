Daniel Edri (24), who lost two childhood friends in the Supernova Festival Massacre, served in reserve duty in Gaza and Lebanon, and since then, he has tried to stand strong. However, his strength failed him, and he took his own life.

Daniel was found on Saturday in a burnt car in the Birya Forest in northern Israel. Daniel, who recently rented an apartment in the nearby city of Safed, came from a religious upbringing and was born and raised in the city. His sister, Eden, described him as a talented musician.

We demand that he be buried in the military plot that he deserves," his mother said whilst weeping. "He lost his soul in military service and lost his life because of his military service. If they didn't save his life, they may not desecrate his soul and body a second time."

MK Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionists) stated: "It can't be that a soldier whose soul was wounded is not recognized when he dies. This absurdity must stop! Due to the situation's urgency, I call on the Defense Minister to deal with this as soon as possible."

Daniel is survived by his mother, Sigal, his sister Eden (30), and his two brothers, Noam (25) and Yehoyada (22).

The IDF Spokesperson stated in response: "The IDF and the Ministry of Defense extend their condolences to the family of the late Daniel Edri. According to the law, a fallen IDF soldier is defined as someone who died during their military service, whether in regular service or active reserve duty. Daniel Edri was not in regular service or active reserve duty, and therefore cannot be recognized as a fallen IDF soldier and is not eligible for a military burial."

If you are suffering from mental distress due to your military service, the "Nefesh Ahat" help line is available 24/7 at *8944 or Mental First Aid at 1201.