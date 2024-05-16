חנן בן ארי שר 'שבורי לב' בהלוויתו של גלעד בוים שנהרג בעזה צילום: ערוץ 7

Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari attended the funeral of fellow Karnei Shomron native, Staff Sergeant Gilad Arye Boim who fell in a tragic friendly fire incident in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

During the funeral, Ben Ari sang his song "Shvurei Lev" (Broken Hearted). Earlier, the singer lamented the loss of Boim on Instagram: "Gilad Boim OBM, I remember the four-year-old ginger kid, a generation under me in Karnei Shomron, the youngest son of an amazing family. My heart is in flames."

Gilad was one of five soldiers who were killed on Wednesday when an IDF tank accidentally identified them as suspicious and fired a tank shell at the building that they were in.

Chen Lapid, Gilad's sister, eulogized: "You brought so much light into the home with you're ginger curls. You brought so much light into our lives. A loving and beloved uncle for all of you nephews, full of love, the most family-oriented there is. You were so upset when the family was together and you weren't there. You dreamt of being a doctor, of contributing, to help and save lives. You didn't give up and when you became the company medic, your dream came true. You were good at everything you touched, you lived a life full of giving, Torah, joy, and heroism.

The sister addressed the soldiers who fired the tank rounds: "We wish to send a hug from here to all IDF soldiers and it is important for us to tell the beloved soldiers from the Armored Corps who fired the shots yesterday that we embrace you and we do not hold anger in our hearts, it is clear to us that your only goal was for the people of Israel. Keep doing your important duty and when you can, come visit."