Officer Ro'ee Beit Yaakov, a resident of the town of Eli in the Binyamin Region, fell while fighting a heroic battle in Gaza.

Ro'ee is the son of Hadas and Avidan, the town's chairman. He is also an alumnus of the Eli pre-military academy, and its 21st fallen soldier.

Binyamin Regional Council chair Israel Ganz, who is also the YESHA Council chairman, said, "The family, the town of Eli - whose residents and alumni are on the front lines of the war - and the entire Binyamin Region, are in great pain."

"How great is the pain involved in the nation of Israel's renewal in its Land. How many heroes do we have, who sacrifice their lives so that we will win and live here, in the Land of Israel, with peace and security. In their merit, we will win."

The funeral will take place Thursday at 3:00p.m. at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.