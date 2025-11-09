My friends, colleagues, the Chen family, and everyone who is mourning Itay today, I stand before you humbled, humbled to speak of a young man I never had a chance to meet in this life, but whose spirit I have come to know deeply through his family, his story, and the light he continues to cast into this world.

On October 7th, 2023, when terror and chaos swept across the State of Israel, Itay Chen stood his ground in defense of others. In those harrowing moments, Itay revealed the quiet heroism that defines true courage, the willingness to face unthinkable danger so that others may live. His bravery in those final moments and the sacrifice he made for the safety of his people will forever stand as a testament to the strength of his spirit and the nobility of his heart.

I first learned about Itay in a moment when the world was searching for light in unimaginable darkness, a time of heartbreak and unrelenting pain that revealed how love, even under the greatest strain, can become a force stronger than fear. I came to know his parents not just as advocates for their boy, but as living embodiments of love that would not yield. Every conversation, every prayer, every tear shared with them revealed something sacred, that love, when pure, has the power to move nations, to unite strangers, and to defy despair itself.

I did not know Itay in body, but I came to know him through the strength of those who loved him. His family's courage, their refusal to let this world forget him, became a beacon not only for myself, but for so many others worldwide. They reminded us that even in the darkness, light is not extinguished. It waits to be carried by those who refuse to give up.

This journey also brought me to reflect on my own path, on my son Andrew, whose passing reshaped my heart forever. Losing a child is an ache beyond words, and yet it is through that pain that I found myself drawn to families like the Chens. It was as if Andrew, in some divine way, was guiding me toward those who needed a voice, a hand, a friend. And in helping them, I found pieces of healing for my own soul.

In learning about Itay and in walking beside his family through their pain and faith, I found that Itay helped heal a part of my own heart, a part I thought could never be whole again after losing my son Andrew. For that, I will be forever grateful, and I'd like to think that somewhere beyond this world, Itay and Andrew have found each other, two beautiful souls smiling down on us, knowing that through them, we've been able to find purpose within our pain.

Over the past year, in the work of peace on behalf of President Trump and in witnessing the courage of parents like Itay's, I've learned that life's truest measure is not in its length, but in the love that it ignites. Itay's life, though far too short, has already changed more hearts than most of us could in a century. His story has reminded the world of the sanctity of every human soul, of how much one young man's smile, one young man's laughter, one young man's spirit can mean and impact the world.

In the grief of Itay's death, there is also the eternal echo of his spirit reminding us to live fully, to cherish our families fiercely, and to never lose faith that goodness, even when buried beneath suffering, will rise again.

Before I close, I want to share a message from my dear friend, partner, and colleague, Jared Kushner, who sends his heartfelt condolences to the Chen family today. Jared has been deeply moved by Itay's story and by the unbreakable strength his family has shown. He asked me to convey on behalf of him and his wife Ivanka, and his family, his love and his prayers, that God may comfort you, surround you with peace, and remind you that Itay's legacy of courage and light will never fade.

And I would be remiss if I did not also recognize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Ron Dermer, whose leadership, resolve, courage in the face of impossible decisions, and tireless dedication were crucial throughout this entire process.

Finally, I want to take a moment to acknowledge President Trump, whose unwavering commitment and compassion made it possible for so many of the hostages to come home. Without him, none of this would have been possible. His resolve never wavered. He cared deeply and personally that every family would see their loved ones return. His leadership was driven not by politics, but by humanity, his sense of humanity, and by the simple belief that every life matters, and that no one should ever be forgotten. I am so proud to call him my friend, and to call him my President of the United States.

Today, as we lay Itay to rest, I want to say this: Itay's story is not one of defeat. It is a story of enduring love and heroism. His family's devotion, and the compassion and unity it has stirred around the world, is proof positive that love outlasts fear, outlasts hatred, and outlasts even death itself.

To the Chen family, you have shown the world what faith looks like. You have taught me what resilience feels like, and you have reminded me, through your pain and your grace, that our purpose on this earth is not merely to exist, but to love one another as if each life were our own.

May God bless Itay's soul. May God bless the Chen family. May God bless all of the hostages. May God bless the State of Israel, and may God bless the United States of America. May God comfort everyone here with the knowledge that Itay's light will continue to shine in the lives he has touched, including mine, very deeply. And may we all honor him by living with the same courage, hope, and boundless love that defined Itay's life.

Thank you.