Combat teams from the Karmeli Brigade located the weapon of Captain Daniel Peretz in a booby-trapped area in northern Gaza, following precise intelligence information. His body was returned from Hamas captivity about a month ago.

On the morning of October 7th, Captain Peretz commanded "Team Peretz," from the 77th Armored Battalion, in the defensive battles against Hamas terrorists. Daniel fell in combat, and his body was taken captive by Hamas. Also killed in the battle were his squadmates, Sergeant Tomer Libovitz and Staff Sergeant Itai Chen, whose body was returned to Israel last month.

The only survivor from the team, Staff Sergeant Matan Engrest, who also recently returned from Hamas captivity, eulogized Peretz at his funeral. "I wasn't prepared for anything in advance, it's hard for me to stand on my feet. I can't believe I even made it here. This is the least I could do for Daniel and the entire team. I'm sure they're watching over us from above."

"You can't explain what happened on October 7th. Daniel Peretz is a figure to be admired. My legs are shaking as I speak after two years of captivity. I'm sure the three of them are looking down from above. Daniel, Tomer, and Itai are with me everywhere; they're always with me," he added.