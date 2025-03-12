Two women were killed on Wednesday morning in road accidents. A 69-year-old woman was killed in a collision between a truck and a car on Highway 4 near Ashkelon. Medics extricated her from her vehicle, with a head injury and without signs of life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics reported: "We arrived quickly at the scene and saw a very serious traffic accident involving a vehicle and a truck. The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old woman, was trapped inside her car. She had no pulse and was not breathing. She suffered a very severe head injury and needed to be removed from the vehicle as soon as possible. While the firefighters' removed her from the vehicle, we began performing medical assessments, but her injury was critical, and we had to pronounce her dead at the scene."

A 70-year-old pedestrian was killed in Petah Tikva, when she was hit by a truck. Israeli emergency medics reported that, "We quickly arrived at the scene of the accident and saw a 70-year-old woman lying on the road. She was unconscious, without a pulse and was not breathing. She was suffering from a very severe head injury, after she had been hit by a truck. We immediately performed a medical evaluation, but her injury was critical and we had to pronounce her dead at the scene."

On Tuesday night, a 35-year-old man was killed in an accident on Highway 25 in the Negev, between Be'er Sheva and Dimona. His vehicle rolled into a wadi and MDA teams pronounced him dead at the scene after performing resuscitation efforts.

On Monday, a 20-year-old man was killed in a road accident between a truck and a vehicle on Highway 465, in Samaria. The MDA team had to pronounce him dead after resuscitation efforts. The truck driver was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in light condition.