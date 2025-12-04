The Shin Bet and Israel Police arrested last month Amir Malka, a 37-year-old resident of Ashkelon, on suspicion of involvement in security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence operatives.

According to findings from the Shin Bet and Israel Police's Jerusalem District Central Unit (Yamar), Malka maintained continuous contact with Iranian intelligence elements over a period of months, and was asked to carry out various tasks under their direction.

During his interactions with the Iranian operatives, Malka received financial compensation amounting to several thousand dollars.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, an indictment against Malka was filed with the Be’er Sheva District Court.

“The Shin Bet and Israel Police emphasize that approaches made by foreign actors - especially from enemy states - may be part of attempts to recruit Israelis for espionage or terror missions. Iranian intelligence and terror elements continue their efforts to recruit Israeli citizens, including through outreach on social media,” the joint statement said.