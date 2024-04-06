US President Joe Biden laid out an ultimatum to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their call on Thursday, telling him that If Israel doesn't change course in Gaza, "we won't be able to support you," three sources with knowledge of the call told Barak Ravid of Axios on Friday.

Biden did not specify what a loss of US support would entail and he did not mention the possibility of stopping weapons shipments to Israel, the sources said. But it was the President's toughest call with Netanyahu since the October 7 attacks, both in tone and in substance, according to the report.

According to Ravid’s report, many of the most senior members of the Biden administration were on the 30-minute call Thursday, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Harris later said that the conversation was "candid and frank" and added that Biden had made clear that the US will support Israel but, "At the same time, if there are not changes to their approach, it is very likely we're going to change our approach."

According to the sources quoted in Ravid’s report, Biden spoke to Netanyahu about the Israeli strike earlier this week that killed seven humanitarian workers with World Central Kitchen (WCK) and said it will exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Biden told Netanyahu there is a need for a pause in the fighting in Gaza due to the incident in order to allow humanitarian aid efforts to resume, the sources said.

Netanyahu told Biden there would be new procedures on the ground and therefore a pause in the fighting wouldn't be required, according to the sources. He also said a pause needs to come with a deal for the release of hostages being held in Gaza.

The White House and Prime Minister's office declined to comment.

Hours after the conversation between Biden and Netanyahu, the Political-Security Cabinet approved an increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, including permitting the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through Ashdod and the Erez Crossing and the increase of Jordanian aid through Kerem Shalom.

The White House welcomed the Cabinet’s decision and said these “must now be fully and rapidly implemented.”

