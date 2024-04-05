The US on Thursday welcomed Israel’s decision to approve measures to increase the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We welcome the steps announced by the Israeli government tonight at the President’s request following his call with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” said US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

“These steps, including a commitment to open the Ashdod port for the direct delivery of assistance into Gaza, to open the Erez crossing for a new route for assistance to reach north Gaza, and to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan directly into Gaza, must now be fully and rapidly implemented,” she added.

“As the President said today on the call, US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers,” said Watson.

“We are prepared to work in full coordination with the Government of Israel, the Governments of Jordan and Egypt, the United Nations, and humanitarian organizations, to ensure that these important steps are implemented and result in a significant increase in humanitarian assistance reaching civilians in dire need throughout Gaza over the coming days and weeks,” she concluded.

White House spokesperson John Kirby also welcomed the Israeli government’s decision in an interview with CNN.

Kirby said that if true, the opening of the crossing would be "welcome news" and "certainly in keeping" with what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in their call earlier in the day.

The Political-Security Cabinet earlier announced that it had authorized Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz to take immediate steps to increase humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

"This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war," the Prime Minister's Office said.

"In light of this, Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through Ashdod and the Erez Crossing and the increase of Jordanian aid through Kerem Shalom," it added.

The Cabinet meeting took place hours after a phone call between Netanyahu and Biden.

The White House said in a readout following Thursday’s call that Biden “made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that US policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps.”

Two US officials who spoke to NBC News following the conversation said that Biden warned Netanyahu that the US could condition military aid to Israel on what it does to address humanitarian concerns in Gaza and get to a ceasefire as soon as possible.