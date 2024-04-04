US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the phone for 45 minutes this evening (Thursday).

The White House stated in a readout of the phone call that "President Biden spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza."

"President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps," the readout stated.

"He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home. The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats," the White House statement concluded.