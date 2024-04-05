The Political-Security cabinet on Thursday night approved an increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The statement said that the Cabinet authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz to take immediate steps to increase humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.

"This increased aid will prevent a humanitarian crisis and is necessary to ensure the continuation of the fighting and to achieve the goals of the war," the Prime Minister's Office said.

"In light of this, Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through Ashdod and the Erez Crossing and the increase of Jordanian aid through Kerem Shalom," it added.