Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused the United Nations of becoming an antisemitic and terror-supporting entity after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implied that Israel was guilty of a "moral outrage" over a line of aid trucks sitting at the Egypt-Gaza border that have not been able to enter the Gaza Strip.

"The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, stood today on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, without condemning in any way the Hamas-ISIS terrorists who plunder humanitarian aid, without condemning UNRWA that cooperates with terrorists - and without calling for the immediate, unconditional release of all Israeli hostages," Katz wrote on social media.

"Under his leadership, the UN has become an antisemitic and anti-Israeli body that shelters and emboldens terror," he added.

In his visit to Egypt today, Guterres again warned that Gaza faces a humanitarian crisis and mass starvation if more aid is not brought into the strip. He also called for an immediate ceasefire and for Hamas to release the 134 Israelis it continues to hold hostage.