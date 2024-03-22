Two suspects armed with an AK-47 were apprehended on Friday evening by an Israeli security individual in the area of the community of Petzael, located in the center of the Jordan Valley.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement that the suspects were apprehended without resistance and were transferred to the security forces for further questioning.

No injuries were reported.

On Friday morning, a terrorist opened fire at an Israeli minibus in the Binyamin region, near the communities of Dolev and Talmon, injuring seven people.

IDF forces arrived at the scene and began searching the area. A number of aircraft, including an attack helicopter, UAVs, and drones, were sent to the scene for the purposes of search and attack.

After nearly five hours of fighting, the security forces succeeded in eliminating the terrorist, who was later identified as Mujahad Barkaat Mansour, age 32.

Mansour served a prison sentence in Israel for terror crimes. He also served in the Palestinian Authority (PA) chief's guard - one of the official security teams of the PA itself.

