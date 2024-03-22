After nearly five hours of fighting, security forces succeeded in eliminating the terrorist responsible for firing towards a minibus in the Binyamin Region, near the towns of Dolev and Talmon. It is believed that the terrorist was eliminated by an attack helicopter.

In the terror attack, one person was critically injured, two were seriously injured, one was moderately injured, and three were lightly injured. The victims were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital and Sheba Medical Center.

Binyamin Regional Council Governor Israel Ganz, who arrived at the scene, said: "The shootout with the terrorists is still ongoing. Since the beginning of this war we have been warning about exactly what is happening here. We have been asking for both increased security forces and more importantly for an increase in counterattacks against the local villages. There is no difference between Gaza and Judea and Samaria. We must strike at the terrorists inside their towns and villages."

"The military and civilian security forces here are fighting shoulder to shoulder."

The "Protecting Our Home" Forum, comprised of Binyamin Region residents, said, "Unfortunately, the IDF did not provide a sufficient enough response. It is unthinkable that we should not be able to achieve security on a short area of road, in a region which Israel has full security control over."

"It is unthinkable that during Ramadan, we should work hard to open roads for Arabs and endanger ourselves. In order to preserve their routine, we do not block the entrances to the villages, instead we allow them freedom of movement. The results of this, we saw this morning."

credit: דוברות מועצת בנימין

