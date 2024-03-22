The terrorist responsible for a Friday morning shooting attack in the Binyamin Region has been named as Mujahad Barkaat Mansour, age 32.

He was eliminated after a five-hour pursuit by the IDF.

Mansour served a prison sentence in Israel for terror crimes.

He also served in the Palestinian Authority (PA) chief's guard - one of the official security teams of the PA itself.

In the shooting attack, one person was critically injured, two were seriously injured, one was moderately injured, and three were lightly injured; all of the victims were transferred to hospitals.