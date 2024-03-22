Security forces near the scene of the attack

A terrorist opened on Friday morning at an Israeli minibus in the Binyamin region, near the communities of Dolev and Talmon.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that there were no injuries, but the vehicle was damaged. A gun battle developed at the scene between the terrorist and security forces.

Many forces and special means have been deployed to the area, including a combat helicopter.

On Thursday evening, an explosive device was thrown at a passenger bus on Route 3157 in Gush Etzion.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene reported that the passengers of the bus were not physically harmed. Three passengers were treated for anxiety.

Also on Thursday evening, a Palestinian Arab man who was planning a suicide bombing attack in the near future was arrested near Jericho.

Border Police officers acting on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) carried out the arrest before the plot could be carried out.

During the operation, gunmen opened fire on and threw explosives at the forces, prompting them to return fire. Three terrorists were neutralized and one was reportedly killed.