Buckingham Palace was forced today (Monday) to deny that King Charles III died after Russian media became filled with reports that the British monarch had passed.

The Russian media circulated a supposed announcement dated today that stated, “The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the Russian-state run TASS news agency, “We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business."

Multiple British embassies also called the announcement fake.

It is unclear who created the false report of King Charles' passing.

The palace announced last month that the King, 75, had been diagnosed with cancer, was undergoing treatment, and "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Shortly afterwards, the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, composed a special prayer for the full recovery of King Charles.

The prayer, which was published by the Rabbi's office on Thursday in both Hebrew and English, reads: "OUR GOD, SUPREME KING OF KINGS, in Whose hand is the soul of every living being, we approach You in prayer and supplication for the health and wellbeing of our Sovereign, King Charles III.

"May You, Who are a faithful Healer, send him a perfect healing and a speedy recovery. Prolong his days, so that he may continue to rule over our nation in good health and happiness. May Your Divine promise be fulfilled in him: 'I have seen his ways and I will heal him and guide him. I will let him live to a ripe old age, and show him My salvation.'"

It continues: "Almighty God, who supports us in times of trouble, sustain our gracious Queen Camilla, The Prince and Princess of Wales and all the Royal Family. Remove anxiety from their hearts and give them cause to rejoice.

"May You, the Supreme King of Kings, in Your mercy, preserve the King in life, and continue to bestow Your blessings of grace, lovingkindness, and peace upon all the subjects of his realm.

'May this be Your will and let us say, Amen," the prayer concludes.