Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, on Sunday evening unveiled the song "Hurricane", with which Eden Golan will represent Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest which will be held in Malmö, Sweden.

The lyrics of the song, written by Keren Peles, Avi Ohayon and Stav Beger, are about getting out of a personal crisis and growing from it. The song was shown for the first time in a special broadcast on Kan 11, with Israel's official music video for Eurovision 2024.

Eden Golan, Israel's representative for Eurovision 2024, said, "I am very happy and excited. For me personally, this year it is more important than ever that Israel participates in the competition and I intend to do everything to represent my country with dignity and invest my all exclusively in this."

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) last Thursday officially announced that it has approved the participation of the Israeli song "Hurricane" in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Israeli song will compete in the second semi-final of Eurovision which will be held on May 9.

The announcement came after the committee responsible for selecting the Israeli entry for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, which consists of representatives of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation and Keshet 12, chose to submit "Hurricane" to the EBU.

The EBU disqualified Israel’s previous submission, “October Rain” due to the fact that it contained political messages, with an EBU official notifying an Israeli official that if the lyrics to "October Rain" are not altered, it will be disqualified.

Later, Israel submitted an alternative song for EBU examination but it, too, was disqualified for the same reason.