The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) officially announced on Thursday that it has approved the participation of the Israeli song "Hurricane" in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Thus, Israel's participation in the singing competition was guaranteed after two songs it submitted for the contest were rejected by its organizers.

The Israeli song will compete in the second semi-final of Eurovision which will be held on May 9 in the Swedish city of Malmö.

Earlier this week, the committee responsible for selecting the Israeli entry for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, which consists of representatives of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation and Keshet 12, chose to submit "Hurricane" to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

“Hurricane”, which will replace "October Rain", was also written by Keren Peles, Avi Ohayon and Stav Beger, and is based on the melody originally written for its predecessor.

The EBU disqualified “October Rain” due to the fact that it contained political messages, with an EBU official notifying an Israeli official that if the lyrics to "October Rain" are not altered, it will be disqualified.

Later, Israel submitted an alternative song for EBU examination but it, too, was disqualified for the same reason.