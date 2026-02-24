Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, revealed on Monday evening that Israel’s representative for Eurovision 2026 in Vienna, Noam Bettan , will perform a song titled “Michelle."

The song will be officially unveiled next Thursday. It was selected by a committee from approximately 200 submissions.

From these entries, about 40 songs were anonymously chosen for discussion by the final selection committee, which narrowed the list down to four songs to be recorded by Bettan. This allowed the committee to evaluate each entry based on his performance.

The final decision was made by a large majority vote.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna in May. Bettan will perform in the first semifinal of the contest, scheduled for May 12, and will appear in the second half of the show.

In the first semifinal, Israel will compete alongside Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Moldova, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, and Serbia.