The committee responsible for selecting the Israeli entry for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, which consists of representatives of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation and Keshet 12, met on Sunday and chose to submit the song "Hurricane" to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

“Hurricane”, which will replace "October Rain", was also written by Keren Peles, Avi Ohayon and Stav Beger, and is based on the melody originally written for its predecessor.

The committee believes that the song will be approved by the EBU and compete in the second Eurovision semi-final which will be held on May 9, in Malmö, Sweden.

The EBU disqualified “October Rain” due to the fact that it contained political messages, with an EBU official notifying an Israeli official that if the lyrics to "October Rain" are not altered, it will be disqualified.

Later, Israel submitted an alternative song for EBU examination but it, too, was disqualified for the same reason.