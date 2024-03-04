US Vice President Kamala Harris met on Monday with War Cabinet Member Minister Benny Gantz at the White House.

According to a statement from the White House, Harris during the meeting “again condemned the brutal October 7th terrorist attack by Hamas and the taking of hostages, including American citizens. She reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of ongoing Hamas terrorist threats, and underscored our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”

At the same time, the statement said, the Vice President “expressed her deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy around an aid convoy in northern Gaza.”

“The Vice President discussed the urgency of achieving a hostage deal and welcomed Israel’s constructive approach to the hostage talks. She called on Hamas to accept the terms on the table whereby the release of hostages would result in an immediate six-week ceasefire and enable a surge of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza,” the White House said.

Harris and Gantz “discussed the situation in Rafah and the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to contemplating any major military operation there given the risks to civilians,” it continued.

The Vice President “urged Israel to take additional measures in cooperation with the United States and international partners to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those in need.”

On Sunday, a day before her meeting with Gantz, Harris called on Israel and Hamas to accept a deal that would begin a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be in immediate ceasefire — for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” said the Vice President who was speaking in Selma, Alabama.

"Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal," added Harris.

She also called on the Israeli government to do more to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, saying Gazans were suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe in which the conditions were inhumane.

"People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act," Harris said. "The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses."

Her comments came hours after Hamas sent a response to the proposal for a hostage release deal, but did not include the names of those hostages who are still alive, in contradiction to Israel's demand.

All members of the War Cabinet have agreed that there is no reason to send an Israeli delegation to Cairo or Qatar if there is no basis for negotiations. So long as Hamas refuses to provide details and move forward, Israel will not cooperate and will not even send a delegation to the talks.