Israel has announced that it will not send a delegation to Cairo, after Hamas send a very partial response regarding the prisoner swap deal discussed in Paris.

Israel has raised a number of demands, including a list of the hostages that Hamas is willing to release in a potential deal, and to set a reasonable ratio of how many terrorists would be released per hostage.

A diplomatic source said, "It was decided not to compromise on the insane demands which do not provide answers. Until there are real and solid answers, there is no reason to send a delegation to Cairo."

Arab media reported that delegations with representatives of Hamas, Qatar, and the US, arrived at Cairo to renew the negotiations for a prisoner swap.

According to Kan News, thus far the sides have agreed on the length of the ceasefire and to release both hostages and convicted terrorists. Closing the deal requires agreement regarding whether the IDF will withdraw from northern Gaza and allow Gazan residents to return to the area.

Last month, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant promised the families of hostages that Gazans will not return to northern Gaza until the hostages have returned home.