US Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called on Israel and Hamas to accept a deal that would begin a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be in immediate ceasefire — for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” said the Vice President who was speaking in Selma, Alabama.

"Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal," added Harris.

She also called on the Israeli government to do more to increase the flow of aid into Gaza, saying Gazans were suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe in which the conditions were inhumane.

"People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act," Harris said. "The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses."

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas sent a response to the proposal for a hostage release deal, but did not include the names of those hostages who are still alive, in contradiction to Israel's demand.

All members of the War Cabinet have agreed that there is no reason to send an Israeli delegation to Cairo or Qatar if there is no basis for negotiations. So long as Hamas refuses to provide details and move forward, Israel will not cooperate and will not even send a delegation to the talks.