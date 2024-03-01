Actor Alec Baldwin waved his gun around and used it "as a pointing stick" on the film set where a cinematographer was shot dead in 2021, a court heard Thursday, according to the AFP news agency.

Footage seen at the trial of armorer Hannah Gutierrez showed Baldwin, who was also a producer on the movie "Rust," gesticulating with a pistol loaded with blanks.

It also showed him firing the gun within a few feet of camera operators and urging the young armorer to reload his guns quickly, chiding her for not having more weapons ready.

The footage was being shown in the New Mexico courtroom where Gutierrez is on trial for involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died after being hit by a round fired from the Colt .45 that Baldwin was holding as cast and crew rehearsed a scene.

Director Joel Souza was also hit by the bullet, but later recovered.

One of the key questions surrounding the death of Hutchins is how a live bullet found its way onto set and into Baldwin's gun.

Gutierrez denies it was her fault and has blamed the ammunition supplier.

Prosecution witness Bryan Carpenter, a firearms expert who has worked on dozens of films, said behind-the-scenes footage showed a lax attitude to gun safety on set.

He said that as the film's armorer, Gutierrez should have never allowed this behavior, and should have removed the weapons from performers between takes.

Gutierrez denies involuntary manslaughter and an additional charge of tampering with evidence in relation to the alleged disposal of cocaine in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Baldwin, meanwhile, was charged for a second time in January with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Hutchins.

The decision to indict Baldwin was announced after a New Mexico grand jury heard evidence presented by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

Baldwin’s trial is expected in July. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.

The new charge against Baldwin came after previous charges against the actor were dropped last year, with New Mexico prosecutors saying at the time they had received new information about the incident warranting an additional forensic examination of the weapon.