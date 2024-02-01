Actor Alec Baldwin on Wednesday pleaded not guilty and filed a waiver of arraignment in the "Rust" movie set shooting case, Fox News reports.

Baldwin was charged for a second time with involuntary manslaughter January 19 in connection to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in 2021 after the actor's prop gun fired a live round of ammunition on the set of the film.

The decision to indict Baldwin was announced after a New Mexico grand jury heard evidence presented by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

Baldwin's legal team has demanded a speedy trial for the 65-year-old Hollywood star, who could face up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Baldwin must "obey all federal, state, tribal, and local laws, statutes, and ordinances" as part of his conditions of release. In addition, he is not allowed to possess "firearms or dangerous weapons, which includes any device that is capable of expelling a projectile by action of an explosion."

He is also not allowed to "consume alcohol or illegal substances" or "leave the United States of America without written permission of the Court." Baldwin must "maintain contact" with an attorney, and must "avoid all contact with the alleged victim(s) or anyone who may testify in this case."

The condition stated Baldwin is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses from the "Rust" film. However, he is "not permitted to discuss the accident at issue." Related business matters include promoting the movie and other similar activities is permitted.

The new charge against Baldwin came after previous charges against the actor were dropped last year, with New Mexico prosecutors saying at the time they had received new information about the incident warranting an additional forensic examination of the weapon.

Baldwin had denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty before the previous charges were dropped.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter, and her trial is set to begin February 21. She has pleaded not guilty.