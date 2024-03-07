Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer of the movie “Rust” starring Alec Baldwin, was found guilty on Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter and was acquitted of tampering with evidence, CNN reported.

The trial in New Mexico stemmed from the 2021 on-set fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a live round of ammunition fired from a prop gun that was held by Baldwin.

Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for firearm safety and storage on the movie’s set, was acquitted of a separate charge of evidence tampering, which was brought after prosecutors alleged she transferred a “small bag of cocaine” to someone else after a police interview on the day of the shooting.

The involuntary manslaughter charge carries up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Gutierrez Reed is the first person to stand trial in the case that highlighted the movie industry’s safety standards.

Baldwin had been practicing for a scene when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the film’s director, who survived.

The prosecution argued Gutierrez Reed’s failures allowed six live rounds to make their way onto the set and she did not conduct vital safety checks of the gun and ammunition, alleging her actions ultimately contributed to Hutchins’ death.

Gutierrez Reed’s defense attorney Jason Bowles instead argued in the trial the blame lies elsewhere and said his client was being used as a scapegoat.

Baldwin, meanwhile, was charged for a second time in January with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Hutchins. He is expected to stand trial in July. The actor has pleaded not guilty and has maintained he did not pull the trigger.

During the trial of Gutierrez Reed, footage was shown of Baldwin gesticulating with a pistol loaded with blanks.

It also showed him firing the gun within a few feet of camera operators and urging the young armorer to reload his guns quickly, chiding her for not having more weapons ready.