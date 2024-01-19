Actor Alec Baldwin was indicted on Friday with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in 2021 after the actor's prop gun fired a live round of ammunition on the set of the film “Rust”, NBC News reported.

The decision to indict Baldwin was announced after a New Mexico grand jury heard evidence presented by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

"We look forward to our day in court," said Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, of Quinn Emanuel.

If convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison. A trial date has not been set.

In November, NBC News obtained several videos that showed Baldwin handling at least one prop gun and interacting with crew members while he was filming scenes for “Rust.” The five videos showed Baldwin preparing for scenes, firing the guns and acting in character. In two of them, he tries to rearrange crew members after having expressed concerns about their safety. The five videos total about seven minutes. The crew was shooting for two weeks before production was shut down.

The new charge against Baldwin comes after previous charges against the actor were dropped last year, with New Mexico prosecutors saying at the time they had received new information about the incident warranting an additional forensic examination of the weapon.

Baldwin had denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty before the previous charges were dropped.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter, and her trial is set to begin Feb. 21. She has pleaded not guilty.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)