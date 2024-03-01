Russia on Thursday put into orbit an Iranian remote sensing and imaging satellite, AFP reported, citing Iranian state media.

The launch of "Pars-I" with the Russian Soyuz-2.1b rocket was broadcast live by state television in Iran, according to the report.

The satellite was launched from Russia's Vostochny base, some 8,000 kilometers east of Moscow, Iran’s IRNA news agency said.

Iran's telecommunications minister Issa Zarepour said Pars-I was "fully domestically developed" in Iran, which he said has carried out a dozen satellite launches over the past two years.

In late January, Iran said it had launched the Soraya satellite at some 750 kilometers above the Earth's surface with its three-stage Qaem 100 rocket.

In September, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched a new military imaging satellite, the Nour-3.

Last January, a top Iranian official claimed that Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard had launched a solid-fuel satellite carrier rocket into space and that the test was successful.

A month earlier, Iran claimed it had successfully launched three research satellites into space. According to Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, the rocket used was a Simorgh.

A day later, however, Iran acknowledged that the space launch failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed.

Iran’s satellite launches have been condemned by the US and its allies, who say that Iran’s satellite launches defy UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231 enshrined Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States and calls on Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Responding to Thursday’s launch, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters that it is "yet another indication of the deepening military partnership between Iran and Russia.”

"This partnership is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran's neighbors and to the international community. We have demonstrated our ability to take action in response," he added.