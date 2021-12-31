Iran acknowledged on Friday that its space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed.

"For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 (meters per second). We reached 7,350," said a spokesman for the Iranian defense ministry who was quoted by Reuters.

Iran claimed on Thursday it has successfully launched three research satellites into space. According to Ahmad Hosseini, a Defense Ministry spokesman, the rocket used was a Simorgh.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported that Iran was preparing to launch a ballistic missile into space. According to that report, satellite photos showed preparations at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport, from which Iran operates both its civilian space agency and its military space force.

Iran’s ballistic missile tests and satellite launches are a cause of concern for the West and particularly the US which says that Iran’s ballistic missile tests are a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231.

The resolution, which enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, says Iran is “called upon” to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.

Iran denies its ballistic missiles violate this UN resolution.

Days before Thursday’s failed launch, the Iran Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force fired ballistic missiles during the Great Prophet 17 war games held in the Gulf.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)