The Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) Space Program Office in the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), the IDF, and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully launched the Ofek 19 satellite into space today (Tuesday) at 22:30 IST. The launch was carried out from an undisclosed test site by a “Shavit” launcher.

Ofek 19 is a highly advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) observation satellite with enhanced capabilities. Upon entering Earth’s orbit, the satellite will undergo a series of designated tests to assess its integrity and performance.

The defense space program is led by the DDR&D’s Space Program Office and includes various stakeholders within the IDF, such as Unit 9900 of the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Air Force (IAF). IAI developed and manufactured both satellite and launcher as lead contractor.

IAI's Systems, Missiles and Space (SMS) Group, through its SPACE Division, led the project in collaboration with the ELTA Group, who produced the payload, and IAI’s MLM Division, who developed the launcher alongside Tomer Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, who manufactured the launch vehicle’s rocket engines.