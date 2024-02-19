The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit cleared for publication on Monday morning the name of a fallen soldier whose family has been notified:

Staff sergeant Simon Shlomov, 20, from Kiryat Bialik, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

In recent days, IDF commandos from the Commando Brigade, Shayetet 13, Shin Bet agents, and additional special forces, operating under the command of the 98th Division, operated in the area of Nasser Hospital in the Gazan city of Khan Yunis.

Prior to entering the hospital compound, the forces had fought complex battles in the area, including at close quarters with terrorist operatives, as well as against terrorists barricaded inside, and under rocket fire from within the hospital compound.

Until now, hundreds of terrorists and other terror suspects who hid in the hospital have been apprehended. Among the detainees were terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre, those with connections to the hostages, and significant Hamas operatives. The terrorists and suspects were taken for further interrogation by the security forces.

In the hospital, the troops located many weapons, some of which were found hidden in a vehicle used by Hamas terrorists to commit the October 7th attack. In addition, an apparently stolen vehicle belonging to Kibbutz Nir Oz was found.

During the IDF forces' activity in the hospital, troops found boxes of medications with the names of Israeli hostages. The packages of medications that were found were sealed and were not given to the hostages.