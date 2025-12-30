A committee was held for reviewing the support to be provided to the families of mandatory or reserve service members who took their own lives after their release from military service, under circumstances that may be related to their service. The committee was led by MG (res.) Moti Almoz, appointed by the Head of the Personnel Directorate, MG Dado Bar-Kalifa. Its findings were presented to the Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, and to the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir.

The committee included medical and mental health professionals, both civilian and from the IDF, officers from the IDF Casualties Department, legal experts, and representatives from the Ministry of Defense and the Department of Families, Commemoration and Heritage. The committee conducted an in-depth examination of systemic, ethical, and socio-national aspects relating to the challenges faced by IDF service members after discharge, including the support provided to families of those who died by suicide after military service. The committee reviewed the issue from a broad and principled perspective and did not examine individual cases.

In cases where it is determined that the circumstances of the death may be related to military service, the family members will receive ongoing accompaniment and contact from an IDF representative throughout the entire recognition process at the Ministry of Defense, including support and guidance during the process of submitting and filing of a request for recognition with the Ministry of Defense. In cases in which it is determined that the circumstances of the death meet the criteria set forth in the Families Law, the family will receive a support framework in accordance with the law and will be accompanied by the Ministry of Defense over the years.

During its work, the committee examined the connection between military service, psychological stress, and suicide, including possible post-service effects, with particular attention to the challenges created by the current war.

Key Findings and Recommendations:

Dedicated support will be provided for the families of soldiers released from mandatory and reserve service who served during the “War of Redemption” and took their own lives after completing their service, under circumstances that may be related to their military service.

In cases where it is determined that the circumstances of the death may be related to military service, the IDF will proactively approach the eligible families in order to provide the dedicated support - including accompanying and supporting the bereaved family, alongside an expression of appreciation for his or her service and contribution during Israel’s most difficult and prolonged war. This will be done while preserving the status of “IDF fallen soldier” as a unique and distinct status, which these soldiers will not be placed under.

Eligibility for this support will be reviewed by the Head of the Personnel Directorate, based on the recommendation of a dedicated committee that will convene close to the date of death of a civilian who passed away under suspicion of being a service-related suicide. The committee will review the possibility of unique circumstances, including significant military service during the war period.

Key considerations to be taken into account include: length of service; nature of the role; exposure to unexpected events; proximity between the date of release and the date of death; and other unique personal circumstances.

The committee’s report was presented to the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff, who expressed their appreciation for the thorough work of the committee members, led by MG (Res.) Moti Almoz, and instructed the IDF to implement its recommendations promptly.