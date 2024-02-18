תיעוד של רכבים ששימשו את מחבלי החמאס דובר צה"ל

IDF commandos from the Commando Brigade, Shayetet 13, Shin Bet agents, and additional special forces, operating under the command of the 98th Division, operated over the weekend in the area of Nasser Hospital.

Prior to entering the hospital compound, the forces had fought complex battles in the area, including at close quarters with terrorist operatives, as well as against terrorists barricaded inside, and under rocket fire from within the hospital compound.

Until now, hundreds of terrorists and other terror suspects who hid in the hospital have been apprehended. Among the detainees were terrorists who participated in the October 7th massacre, those with connections to the hostages, and significant Hamas operatives. The terrorists and suspects were taken for further interrogation by the security forces.

רכב השייך לקיבוץ ניר עוז שאותר במרחב בית חולים דובר צה"ל

In the hospital, the troops located many weapons, some of which were found hidden in a vehicle used by Hamas terrorists to commit the October 7th attack. In addition, an apparently stolen vehicle belonging to Kibbutz Nir Oz was found.

During the IDF forces' activity in the hospital, troops found boxes of medications with the names of Israeli hostages. The packages of medications that were found were sealed and were not given to the hostages.

The IDF stated that it will continue to invest all efforts, operational and intelligence, to return the hostages and will not let up until the task is complete.

The military emphasized that "the entry into the hospital occurred after an initial warning to stop all terrorist activity in the hospital and searches were carried out while ensuring the continued function of the hospital, without harm to the patients and the medical staff, and following the IDF's values and international law."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל