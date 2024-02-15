The Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen news outlet, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, on Wednesday night reported that at least 11 people were killed in IDF strikes on southern Lebanon.

According to the report, Israeli drones conducted airstrikes "deep within the city of Nabatiyeh," and targeted a residential building in a neighborhood at the center of the city.

The building was evacuated due to concerns regarding its structural integrity following the attack, Al Mayadeen added.

The strikes were carried out in response to missile launches from Lebanon on Wednesday, which left IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo dead and eight others injured.

On Tuesday, a mother and son were injured in missile fire towards the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.