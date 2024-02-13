תיעוד מזירת הפגיעה הישירה בקריית שמונה ארז בן סימון/TPS

Two people suffered severe and moderate injuries Tuesday morning in a direct strike on the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.

Their injuries follow the launch of at least one antitank missile towards the city from Lebanon.

Magen David Adom personnel evacuated the two victims to the hospital, suffering injuries to their limbs. One of the victims has been identified as a 15-year-old boy, who is in serious condition; the other is a 47-year-old woman in moderate condition.

Police officers and sappers are at the scene, cordoning off the areas in question and searching for rocket fragments.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least two rockets were fired towards the northern town of Margaliot. No one was injured.