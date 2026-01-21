תיעוד: צה"ל חיסל קצין קישור של חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Wednesday struck and eliminated the terrorist Abu Ali Salameh, who served as a Hezbollah liaison officer in the village of Yanouh in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, as part of his role, the terrorist managed Hezbollah’s activities in the village of Yanouh, with the aim of enabling Hezbollah to operate within the civilian environment and private properties in the village, and to embed terrorist infrastructure within the heart of the population, through the deliberate and cynical exploitation of residents to advance the objectives of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

On December 13, 2025, the IDF submitted a request to the enforcement mechanism to enforce action against a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the village of Yanouh in southern Lebanon. In his role as the village’s liaison officer, the terrorist Salameh received the report from the Lebanese Armed Forces and passed it on to additional Hezbollah operatives. Upon the arrival of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Hezbollah terrorists prevented them from dismantling the infrastructure by creating a gathering that enabled Hezbollah to move the weapons out of the property.

When the incident concluded, the terrorist coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces to document the property without the weapons, thereby claiming that the site was empty. During the Lebanese Armed Forces’ activity, several suspicious boxes were removed from the rear door of the property.

The IDF stressed that the actions of the terrorist Abu Ali Salameh constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.