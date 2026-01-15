The IDF announced on Thursday that it had launched a wave of airstrikes in several areas in Lebanon.

According to the military, the strikes are in response to Hezbollah's repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings.

Local media outlets reported that the strikes targeted the village of Sahmar in the western Bekaa valley, publishing footage of explosions in the village.

Shortly before the strikes, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of Sahmar, stating that the IDF "will attack in the near term infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah and that to deal with its prohibited attempts to rebuild its activities in the area."

Adraee urged residents located near buildings used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to evacuate immediately and stay at least 300 meters from them.