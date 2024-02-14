At least eight missiles were fired in the recent barrage on Tzfat and northern Israel.

Saudi news television channel Al Arabiya reports that missiles were aimed at the Air Force base on Mount Meron and an IDF base in Tzfat.

Magen David Adom reports on eight injured. One person died of their injuries.

Later in the day, the IDF cleared for publication that the victim who was killed was Staff Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo, 20 from Ge'a, combat intelligence coordinator in the 869th Battalion of the Galil Formation.

All were evacuated to Ziv (Sieff) Medical Center in Tzfat. One seriously injured, age 30, was airlifted to the trauma unit at the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Rambam Medical Center reports that the two injured in anti-missile fire last night continues to be serious, but stable.

The two are a 47 year old mother and 15 year old son, who were seriously injured. The mother immediately underwent surgery and the son is hospitalized in the ICU department.