Adina Moshe, one of the hostages released in an agreement with Hamas, reveals in an interview with Channel 12 News that during their captivity, murderer and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar came to visit them.

"Sinwar came to us. He was so happy," she said in the interview, adding that he waved to them and asked "how are you?”

Adina recalled the captivity in the tunnel and said, "I photographed everything with my eyes. I counted the stairs, I counted the floors. I counted everything. I heard Yarden (Jordan) Bibas there, in a cage in total darkness. Bibas told me he fought them. He was sure their two small children were saved.”

Bibas' children, Kfir (1) and Ariel (4) are the only two Israeli children still hostage in Gaza; they, with their mother, were among those to be released in the November 2023 prisoner swap, but Hamas did not keep its end of the bargain.

Kfir, who recently marked his first birthday still in captivity, was nine months old when he was kidnapped to Gaza from Nir Oz by Hamas terrorists, bundled in his mother Shiri's arms together with his four-year-old brother Ariel. It is believed that Yarden Bibas is not together with Shiri and his sons.