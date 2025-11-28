The Arab affairs commentator, Ohad Hemo has said that he believes the Hamas terror group only agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza because it received significant protection under the deal.

In a Hebrew-language video, Hemo questioned why Hamas has been cooperating with the hostage release, and returned all hostages other than the bodies of two deceased hostages.

Hemo noted that the return of nearly all the hostages contradicts Hamas' strategic approach, but could be explained by a secret clause in the deal, which was hidden from the public.

"Hamas gave up the only card it had," said Hemo. "The question is, why did they do this? It goes against their DNA. There are various assessments, both in Israel and in the territories, that there is a secret clause - some guarantees or assurances that Hamas received from the mediators, maybe from the Americans, maybe from others."

Hemo explained that one of the common assessments in Gaza concerns the demand from Israel and the United States to demilitarize the Gaza Strip. According to him, this is the most significant threat from Hamas' perspective, and their response could be an attempt to secure assurances that the organization will not be disarmed of small arms.

"Yes, they will give up the tunnels, yes, they will give up the rockets," he said, "but at least personal weapons, Kalashnikovs, they will continue to hold on to."

He added that according to sources in the Gaza Strip, it is possible that Hamas members will even be integrated into Gaza's future security forces as part of the understandings.

"The American mediator, Bishara Bahbah, a Palestinian-American, said that they will also be integrated into the Palestinian security mechanisms. That is, it’s not that Hamas militants will be disarmed or expelled, but some of them, at least, will be integrated into the security mechanisms in the Gaza Strip."

"And that’s the explanation in Gaza for why Hamas is cooperating and returning our deceased hostages," Hamo concluded.