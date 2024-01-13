The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum Headquarters held a 24-hour rally marking 100 days since the October 7 kidnapping of ove 240 hostages.

Over 130 of the hostages are still being held in Gaza, although it is believed that around 200 are no longer alive.

The first hour of the rally featured a video speech by the President of France in the presence of the French Ambassador to Israel, the US Ambassador to Israel, Former Chief Justice, released hostage Raz Ben-Ami, released hostage Yelena Trupanob, the family of the hostage Omer Shem Tov, and the sister of hostage Doron Steinbacher.

The families of the hostages also invited the people of Israel to join them for the continuation of the rally on Saturday night and throughout Sunday.

The rally saw over 120,000 people gathered at Hostages Plaza for the 100-day rally demanding the release of the 136 Israelis being held captive by Hamas. The families of the hostages have made it clear to the War Cabinet that further delay in reaching a deal risks the lives of the captives: "Securing the return of the hostages must be a top priority. 136 coffins does not signify victory," they stressed.

Shelly and Malki Shem Tov, parents of the hostage Omer Shem Tov, said: "My husband Malki and I were raised on mutual responsibility, and so were our children. We educated them not to leave anyone behind. It's been 100 days without air to breathe for me, and for Omer, held captive without his inhaler, there really is no air to breathe. 100 days that I go into Omer's room, tell him to stay strong, and pray. I ask Omer to hold on just a little longer, just a bit more. We will bring you home."

Jacob J. Lew, U.S. Ambassador to Israel: "As US Ambassador to Israel, I stand with you. President Biden and the United States are determined to bring home all remaining hostages. To do so, we are working around the clock with the Israeli government, Qatar, Egypt, and any other country that can lead to a breakthrough to bring the hostages home. We will not break our commitment until everyone returns home. We stand united in demanding their return now."

Raz Ben Ami, released from Hamas captivity after 54 days while her husband Ohad is still held captive in Gaza, said: "During our years together, Ohad proposed marriage to me 10,950 times - with every morning coffee he would ask and I would say yes. In the past 100 days I've woken up each morning disappointed to not receive another marriage proposal. My Ohad, I taught you about relationships but I didn't teach you about being a hostage. To be a hostage means not knowing if or when your next meal will come. To be a hostage means feeling suffocated every hour of the day. To be a hostage means not knowing when you'll next see daylight. As far as I'm concerned, as long as Ohad isn't home, I'm still a hostage. Ohad's and the other hostages' time is running out. The War Cabinet must approve any deal that brings about the release of Ohad and the other hostages."

Former Chief Justice Dorit Beinisch added: "We are at war against a bitter and cruel enemy, one for whom all the laws of war and norms set by the international community do not apply. Hamas members massacred innocent people and peace seekers. Holding our people captive is among the worst war crimes. While we fight to defend our state, we encounter hypocrisy and brazenness at the International Court of Justice in The Hague and are accused of false charges. The governments of Germany and Canada stand by our side in opposing the prosecution and we hope other governments will join our call. The massacre on October 7 is not part of any legitimate struggle and violates every rule of warfare. The mission is not yet complete and time is of the essence. You are sparing no effort in the country and worldwide to secure their release. Freeing the hostages is the most important goal, above all else, immediately."

Yelena Trupanob, released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, recounted: "A month and a half ago, I stood here before you happy and excited after returning from Hamas captivity. Since then, unfortunately, I am much less optimistic and happy. I never imagined we would reach 100 days with Sasha still held captive in Gaza. I often regret returning from captivity because there, I still had hope. All I have left is my son, Sasha, who was also kidnapped and is still a hostage in Gaza. If Hamas failed in killing me, I appeal to all decision-makers in the State of Israel: Do not kill me. Each day without Sasha kills me. The only picture of victory is the return of the hostages alive, not in 136 coffins."

Yamit Ashkenazi, sister of hostage Doron Steinbrecher, stressed: "On October 7th, they murdered us, raped us and humiliated us. With the tremendous strength and courage of a warrior, my little sister sent her friends an audio recording and managed to save them. I go to sleep with this recording every night. Hundreds of families have become one big and brave family, fighting every day anew to save the lives of our loved ones. I call on the members of the War Cabinet: Our loved ones are there. In the dungeons of Hamas. In appalling conditions. In the cold. No food. No water. There is no daylight and no proper medical care. In danger. I do not intend to receive my sister in a coffin! My sister has no price tag! None of the hostages do!"

President of France, Emmanuel Macron's speech was screened at the rally, and he referred to hostages with French citizenship: "It's been a hundred days since Eitan, Erez, Sahar and Mia came back to us, but we mourn the death of Elia, who was murdered by his captors in Gaza. The French nation is determined that Ohad and Ofer will return to their freed children, that Orion will be released, and that all hostages from the October 7th terror attacks will be released. France does not abandon its children. Therefore, negotiations for their release must be renewed again and again. We must not give in, we must not give up, ever, because we cannot and will never accept any sacrifice. We will do everything, and you can count on me to bring everyone home to you."