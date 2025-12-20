Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch: Captivity survivor Eitan Mor lights Hanukkah candlesWatch: Captivity survivor Eitan Mor lights Hanukkah candlesHamas captivity survivor Eitan Mor lights Hanukkah candles with Israel's 'Meet the Press,' led by journalists Amit Segal and Daphna Liel.Israel National News Dec 20, 2025, 9:57 PM (GMT+2)HanukkahhostagesHostages in Gazaצפו: איתן מור מדליק חנוכייה באולפן החדשותחדשות 12Related articles:Watch: Mamdani lights Hanukkah menorahUkraine intel chief lights Hanukkah candles with Kyiv JewsHidden Light: Yosef, the dreidel, the sufganiyah, and faithNoa Tishby lights Hanukkah candles with Carla Bruni Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew