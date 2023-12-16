At a Saturday night support rally for families of hostages, difficult testimonies were screened from those who returned from Hamas captivity.

Among those whose testimonies were screened is Yagil Yaakov, 13, who was released after 52 days of Hamas captivity, in a chilling reenactment of the video published by the Islamic Jihad in early November:

"I miss my dad like crazy and also all the friends from the kibbutz who remained in Gaza," he said. "I want to tell Bibi that I really need my dad at home. I'm waiting for him so we can celebrate my bar mitzvah. As time passes, he and all the friends there are in greater danger. We don't abandon hostages in the field."

Raz Ben Ami, who was released from Hamas captivity, testified: "At some point they told me that my medication was no longer available."

"I was in Gaza and they humiliated us. The terrorists told me: 'Your medication is no longer available.' I'm sure there are additional hostages who are sick and not receiving their medications.

"In terms of food, it was one meal a day. There was no such thing as a shower - only cold water that we poured over ourselves. In the bathroom there was no way to flush the toilet leading to terrible diseases.

"They humiliated me that I was filthy while they were clean. They didn't let us sit on their sofa because we were dirty. This is daily humiliation, mentally and physically. I don't think any Israeli held there should have to undergo these humiliations. We don't deserve this."

Clara Merman, who was released from Hamas captivity, testified: "It is inconceivable to remain there without the possibility of seeing day and night, not knowing if you’re going to eat or not, if a bomb might suddenly fall."

"All the beauty and good life and family enjoyment has ended - that's where the nightmare begins. My brother Fernando and my partner Luis remain behind.

"It is inconceivable that we leave people there without freedom, locked up, with no possibility of seeing day or night, uncertainty about food, whether a bomb might fall.

"To be in Hamas captivity means losing your sense of time. It is maddening, to wait, and wait, and wait endlessly while the day never ends. At the end of the day, we'd say: another day has passed. How is that possible?

"Bring Fernando and Luis home. Return them to me now."